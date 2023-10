FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced part of U.S. 98 in Franklin County will close in November.

Crews will begin work on a bridge repair on November 6, 2023. U.S. 98 between Berrytown Road and MS 566 will be closed until at least July 15, 2026.

Detour signs will be in place to direct drivers.