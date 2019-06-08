U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closes Steele Bayou

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District has closed the gates of the Steele Bayou in order to prevent more flooding into the Delta.

The Steele Bayou, which contains water from the Mississippi and Yazoo Rivers, helps keep either river from getting too high and overflowing. But over the past two weeks, heavy rains has caused the Mississippi River to rise, leaving the Yazoo backwater with nowhere to drain.

Prior to Friday’s closing, the Steele Bayou had been opened since May 22nd.

In a statement from the Corps of Engineers, district personnel and local partners will monitor levees, flood walls and pumping stations across 68,000 square acres across Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana.