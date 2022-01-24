U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center opens new facility

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s (ERDC) Information Technology Lab (ITL) held a ribbon cutting on Thursday, January 20 for two new Supercomputing Research Center (SRC) facilities in Vicksburg.

The new SRC facilities were funded in 2018 and consist of office space and conference rooms. The facilities also serve as home to one of five DoD High Performance Computing Modernization Program DoD Supercomputing Resource Centers.

“We have come a long way from trailers to this kind of facility,” said Bobby Hunter, director of the Supercomputing Research Center. “This kind of facility really pronounces the fact that you’re a world-class organization. Facilities such as this make that clear to people, especially when you’re doing recruiting. This is an impressive feature that we can share with them and get them excited to come work with us.”

Additionally, 10,000 square feet of raised floor space provides ERDC-ITL the ability to field large-scale supercomputers to DoD Science and Technology and acquisition communities, allowing them to solve some of DoD’s most challenging supercomputing workloads.