JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) announced he will host U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves for a visit to Jackson on Friday, March 25.

While in Mississippi, Wicker and Graves will highlight the impact of recent broadband investments in Mississippi and future investments made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Wicker supported.

“I am glad to have Deputy Secretary Graves in Mississippi to see all the great work we are doing to expand broadband access to all Mississippians,” said Wicker. “The Broadband Infrastructure Program is helping to connect thousands of homes, businesses, schools, and universities across Mississippi to high quality internet. I look forward to working with the Department of Commerce, other federal agencies, and those in Mississippi to expand broadband access to every unserved household in our state.”

Wicker and Graves will host a press conference in Jackson to announce details of a recent $32.7 million award to deploy broadband in Mississippi. They will also highlight the expected impact of at least $100 million in broadband funding Mississippi is expected to receive from the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In addition to the press conference, Wicker and Graves will receive a briefing and tour of a broadband deployment project made possible by the grants.

Wicker and Graves will also host a roundtable discussion with leaders from Mississippi’s historically black colleges and universities about broadband, technology, and workforce development opportunities available through the Department of Commerce.