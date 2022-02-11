JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Region Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect who was wanted on several charges in the Jackson-metro area. Keshun Chambers was captured on Wednesday, February 9.

Investigators said Chambers was wanted by Richland police for felony fleeing/eluding an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substance w/ intent to distribute and tampering with physical evidence that occurred on January 26, 2022.

He was also wanted by Jackson police for several armed carjackings in January.