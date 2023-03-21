JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested after a chase involving U.S. Marshals in Jackson.

Deputy Commander Carlos Cosby said the chase ended on Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue Tuesday morning.

According to Cosby, the driver, 46-year-old Katina Leonard, was wanted for aggravated assault and armed carjacking. He said two other men were inside the vehicle.

Cosby said the chase started when officers arrived at Leonard’s home, and her car was backing out from the garage. She allegedly sped away from the scene and later crashed into a U.S. Marshals vehicle.

According to Cosby, no one was seriously injured in the crash. Leonard and the two men in the vehicle were arrested.

Investigators said they discovered one of the passengers had a bullet proof vest on, and two firearms were inside the vehicle.