UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police announced they arrested a 20-year-old Flowood man after a chase into Jackson on Thursday, July 20.

According to Greg Flynn, the public information director for the City of Pearl, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a Toyota Camry for speeding on Interstate 20 W. just before 11:00 a.m. They said Brandon Andrews did not pull over, and officers chased him into Jackson city limits.

Police said Andrews crashed into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle on Maria Drive just off McDowell Road. The Postal Service employee was injured and transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. He died due to his injuries.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Brad Ennington, 32. Grisham-Stewart said his cause of death appears to be blunt force head trauma from ejection of postal vehicle.

Police said Andrews fled the scene after the crash, but he was taken into custody shortly afterwards. He was taken to the Pearl Police Department and later to the Rankin County Detention Center. He is facing multiple charges.

Brandon Andrews (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating this crash at the request of the Pearl Police Department.

