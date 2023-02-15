JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona traveled to Jackson on Wednesday to visit schools in the city.

Cardona visited Casey Elementary School to tour the school and meet with the after-school program partners to learn more about how American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding is supporting their out-of-school time efforts.

Afterwards, Cardona will visit Jackson State University to learn more about their efforts to encourage and train more diverse teachers by strengthening their teacher pipeline program.