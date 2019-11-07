U.S. Senator Hyde-Smith names Doug Davis to be chief of staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- On Thursday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith names Doug Davis as her chief of staff.

Former state senator Davis, who currently works in Jackson as the Senator’s deputy chief of staff, will replace Brad White.

“Doug Davis has the legislative, political, and personal abilities needed to administer my Senate offices. I believe he will serve me and all Mississippians well as my chief of staff,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am also grateful to Brad White for his leadership and skills, which have been invaluable to me.”

Before joining the Hyde-Smith’s Senate staff as a senior advisor, Davis was chief of staff to Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann from 2013 to 2018.