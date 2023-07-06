JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning Thursday, Jackson metro teens can have a specialized Uber account to get rides and order food.

Parents and guardians can now invite their teens (ages 13-17) to create a specialized Uber account with parental supervision and critical safety features built into the experience. The teen will receive a link to download the app, create their new teen account, and complete the mandatory safety onboarding process. After that, teens can start requesting trips and ordering meals independently.

The following are safety features the company says are part of the experience:

Live trip and delivery tracking: To help keep parents in the know, they can follow along in the app with real-time updates and live trip and delivery tracking whenever their teen requests a ride or orders food. Additionally, for teen trips, parents will receive the driver’s name, vehicle information, and requested drop-off location.

PIN Verification: Before a teen gets in the car for a trip, they will be prompted to give their driver a unique PIN. Drivers cannot start the trip until they enter the correct code into their app, providing an extra layer of protection to ensure teens get into the right car with the right driver.

RideCheck: Uber uses sensors and GPS data to detect if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early. If something like this happens, the Uber app will message the teen and the driver to ensure they are okay. RideCheck will be adjusted to be more sensitive during teen trips.

Audio Recording: Uber’s available recording feature allows users to record audio of their trip directly through the app and saves files on the device, automatically encrypting them so that no one – not the driver, not the rider or parents, and not Uber – can listen back to the recording.

Expanded communication: Parents and guardians can contact their teen’s driver at any time during a trip, as well as Uber’s safety line.

Only highly rated, experienced drivers and couriers: Only drivers and couriers who have passed local screening and background check requirements and are highly-rated and experienced will be able to receive trip and delivery requests from teen account holders. Drivers can choose to opt out of receiving teen trips at any time.

Teen-friendly Uber Eats: Teen accounts will have a teen-friendly view on the Uber Eats app so that items teens are not old enough to buy are filtered out. In addition, parents will be able to see every item in their teen’s Eats order.

All teen trips will have safety features automatically enabled, including PIN verification, live trip tracking, unexpected event alerts, and access to Uber’s Safety Line. These features cannot be turned off by the teen, the driver, or the parent, so teens will always have access to them with the touch of a button.

Beginning Thursday, riders in the Jackson area will receive an email informing them about this new offering.