JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Ukrainian Refugee Benefit Concert and Silent Auction will be held in Jackson on Friday, April 1.

Local artists including Ben Ford, Tatum Henry and Hannah Everhart will perform. A silent auction will be held with items from local businesses and artists including Library Lounge/Fairview Inn, Thimblepress, Lotus Med Spa, Little Blue Stem, Grit Training, Two Dog Farms, ARB Photography and local art.

Vendors and food trucks will include:

One Guy Steak and Chicken Food Truck

Taqueria La Reata Food Truck

Boosted Bean Coffee Co.

Grumpy Dave’s Popcorn

Which-Wich boxed lunches

Chunky Dunks Food Truck

Little Blue Stem Bouquet Flower Stand

Magnolia Sips

All proceeds of the event will go to Ukrainian refugee relief. Tax-deductible options will be available. A children’s area will be available.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at 601 Studios at 1935 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.