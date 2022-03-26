JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Ukrainian Refugee Benefit Concert and Silent Auction will be held in Jackson on Friday, April 1.
Local artists including Ben Ford, Tatum Henry and Hannah Everhart will perform. A silent auction will be held with items from local businesses and artists including Library Lounge/Fairview Inn, Thimblepress, Lotus Med Spa, Little Blue Stem, Grit Training, Two Dog Farms, ARB Photography and local art.
Vendors and food trucks will include:
- One Guy Steak and Chicken Food Truck
- Taqueria La Reata Food Truck
- Boosted Bean Coffee Co.
- Grumpy Dave’s Popcorn
- Which-Wich boxed lunches
- Chunky Dunks Food Truck
- Little Blue Stem Bouquet Flower Stand
- Magnolia Sips
All proceeds of the event will go to Ukrainian refugee relief. Tax-deductible options will be available. A children’s area will be available.
The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and will be held at 601 Studios at 1935 Lakeland Drive in Jackson.