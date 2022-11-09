JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police are investigating an assault and carjacking incident that occurred Tuesday evening.

Police said the UMMC employee was physically assaulted in Stadium Parking Lot B as they were about to enter their vehicle after leaving work. According to police, the male suspect demanded a ride from the victim. The victim dropped their keys and offered their car to the subject.

Police said the suspect then got in the vehicle and drove away. The victim ran in the direction of a a group of nearby UMMC employees, who called 911. Investigators said no weapon was used in the assault.

Officers are reviewing surveillance cameras. On Wednesday, officers following up on information gained through the investigation on the offender’s possible identity.

UMMC police said there will be an increased police presence in the Stadium parking lots. Additional measures to increase safety around the Stadium include:

Increasing lighting and camera placements

Adding more shuttle and cart availability from University Hospital to vehicle parking locations

UMMC personnel who wish to get an escort to their vehicle may contact UMMC Police dispatch at 5-7777. This service is available 24/7.