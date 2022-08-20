JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) partnered with the Living Heart Foundation and the NFL Players Association to offer free heart evaluations for retired players.

EKG exams and many other heart screenings were administered throughout the day. Even though NFL players receive exceptional care during their careers, retirement is another story.

“We do this for players across the country to make sure that they have an opportunity to come in and realize the resources and services that we have available. Some of them don’t get a physical on a regular basis and we want to make sure that this is part of that process. We want to make sure that they are getting those screenings there to keep their heart at the top of whatever they do,” said Tyrone Allen with the Professional Athletes Foundation.

Screenings for brain and joint injuries were also administered.