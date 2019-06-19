JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Members of the Board Search Committee, who are searching for the next chancellor of the University of Mississippi, will hear from the community on Wednesday, June 19th. There will be listening sessions on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The board will hear from students, faculty, staff and alumni. The sessions are open to the public, but each session focuses on a specific constituency group.

The sessions begin at 2:00 p.m. in room R153 in the Research Wing.

Former chancellor Jeffrey Vitter resigned after less than three years on the job.