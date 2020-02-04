UMMC offering free cervical and breast cancer screening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center Department of Pathology and the Cancer Center and Research Institute are offering free cervical, breast, and oral cancer screenings for uninsured and underinsured women from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
Women ages 21-64 can register for the screenings at the CCRI clinics at Jackson Medical Mall, 350 Woodrow Wilson Blvd., Jackson, MS.
Women will be given their results that day. Cervical exams, including a Pap test, are offered for those ages 21-64, and mammograms for those ages 40-64 who also meet other screening guidelines. Women also can receive an oral cancer exam.
UMMC caregivers and community providers will offer health information from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. that includes education about available community resources, diet and physical fitness. Additional education will be provided on women's cancer screenings.
The screenings are part of the College of American Pathologists Foundation See, Test and Treat program.
Call 601-815-3572 to determine eligibility and to set up an appointment.