UMMC police chief appoints first deputy chief

UMMC Deputy Chief of Police Joshua Bromen is pinned by his daughter, Victoria, as his wife, Paige Bromen, looks on following his swearing in by Chief of Police and Executive Director of Public Safety Mary Eileen Paradis Friday during the UMMC Police Department fall ceremony. (Courtesy: UMMC)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) In less than five months, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Police Department has celebrated its share of firsts, starting with the installation of its first female chief in July. On November 19, Chief Mary Paradis accomplished two more by appointing the department’s first deputy chief in an inaugural swearing-in ceremony.

Deputy Chief Joshua Bromen, who has been on the job since October, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He served 12 years with the Gulfport Police Department before becoming director of the Mississippi Analysis and Information Center for the state Office of Homeland Security.

“I bring a strong community policing background that is not afraid of having difficult conversations with the goal of building strong relationships with all members of the community,” said Bromen. “I bring a lot of experience with officer wellness and how a healthy officer is a helpful officer. Officer wellness includes mental, physical, financial, and social health.”

The deputy chief is the head of logistics who keeps the various divisions – patrol, investigations, administration, and public safety – running.