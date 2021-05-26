UMMC to host commencement ceremonies on Thursday and Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will host a two-day commencement ceremony for graduates at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

On Thursday, May 27, the School of Nursing students will graduate at 10:00 a.m., and the School of Health Related Professions will graduate at 2:00 p.m. On Friday, May 28, Schools of Medicine, Dentistry, Graduate Studies in the Health Sciences, and Population Health will graduate at 10:00 a.m.

Due to safety precautions, all ceremonies will be closed to the general public, and only invited family members or friends of graduates will be admitted. All participants and attendees are required to wear a mask.

To watch the ceremony’s livestream, click here here or go to UMMC’s official website.