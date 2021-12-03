UMMC to host job fair on Dec. 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is partnering with Jobs for Jacksonians to host a job fair on Thursday, December 9.

More than 70 full-time and part-time positions will be open for immediate hiring. No experience will be required and training will be provided for all positions. Pay will start at $10 an hour and for all positions, plus full benefit packages.

Recruiters will be looking to fill housekeeper, floor technician and patient transporter positions.

The job fair will be held at Tougaloo Community Center at 318 Vine Street in Jackson from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Face masks will be required.