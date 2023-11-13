JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The UMMC Police and Public Safety Department welcomed a new K-9 to the team last week.

Law, a one-year-old German Shepherd bred in Poland, joined the force as a one-dog explosives-sniffing dynamo. Officer Christie Shoemaker doubles as trainer and companion the K-9.

“Dogs can do a lot for us. Their olfactory system is a lot stronger than ours is as humans. They can deter crime in a way humans can’t. And they can bring people together,” said Shoemaker.

Law will spend his days doing specific checks and walk-throughs with Shoemaker, plus occasional visits with patients at Children’s of Mississippi.

Shoemaker, a Navy veteran, was hired in August to handle Law after having worked previously with K9 units sniffing out illegal narcotics with the Flora Police Department.