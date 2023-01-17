VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Unaccompanied minors will no longer be allowed in the Vicksburg Mall.

On Sunday, January 15, the mall addressed an incident on social media and stated that police presences are expected to increase, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

“We have clear video footage of the altercation last night and Monday morning. We will be pressing charges on the kids trespassing under the age limit and also parents that dropped them off! AGAIN the mall is not a daycare!!!!! We will have Vicksburg PD posted in the rear of the mall every Friday and Saturday nights from here on! Parents that drop kids off will be charged with child neglect!” The Vicksburg Mall

The notice posted by the Vicksburg Police Department cites Mississippi Code 97-5-39, contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.