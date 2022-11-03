PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office will host an unclaimed money event in Pearl this month.

The office will help citizens search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims to receive funds.

Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event:

Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, etc.)

Your Social Security Card (or official document containing the SSN)

Proof of Address (utility bill, etc.)

Proof of name change (marriage license, divorce decree, etc.)

The event will be held at the Pearl Community Center on November 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.