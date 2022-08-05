CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People and businesses can sign up for a new unemployment initiative in Claiborne County.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) are partnering to assist neighbors through a COVID National Dislocated Worker Grant.

Eligible people can receive temporary employment. Sheriff Edward Goods said though the jobs are temporary, they can last up to 12 months or longer.

The initiative can also benefit employers who lost workers due to COVID-19. The grant funds can be used to help businesses that need to hire employees, but don’t have the money to do so.

An applicant must meet one or more of the following criteria to be eligible:

Have been temporarily or permanently laid off due to COVID-19

Are classified as a dislocated worker

Are classified as a long-term unemployed worker

Are a self-employed person who became unemployed or significantly underemployed as a result of a disaster or emergency (including COVID-19).

Goods asks anyone who wishes to apply to visit the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department immediately. Businesses can also sign up at the sheriff’s department. Call (601)-437-5161 for more information.