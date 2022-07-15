JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Way of the Capital Area (UWCA) announced the appointment of Interim President and CEO, Nikki K. McCelleis, Ed.S.

McCelleis joined the organization in 2016 and has held various positions, including Director of Alignment Jackson, Director of Educational Initiatives, Vice President of Community Impact and Chief Impact and Strategy Officer.

“I am grateful for my past experiences with the organization as Chief Impact and Strategy Officer, and look forward to new experiences and opportunities to serve the communities of Hinds, Madison and Rankin in the leadership role,” she said.

The Board of Trustees appointed McCelleis to her new position effective July 1.