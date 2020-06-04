Unity Learning Center making progress after reopening

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Like many other daycare centers across the country, Unity Learning Center in South Jackson took a blow from coronavirus when it was at its strongest. It had to close for a month and a half starting on April 1.

About two weeks after reopening, things are starting to pick back up.

When students arrive they will have their temperature taken and then will be asked to put on hand sanitizer and parents will have to say goodbye at the door.

“All of my staff have face coverings, they also have gloves,” Director Sandra Armstrong said.

Unity Learning Center will continue to operate at limited capacity and continue to space students out.

“We are licensed for 135 students, so we are way under,” Armstrong said. “We’re trying to stay in line with the governor and CDC and all of that and just do the right thing.”

Armstrong said that the next project to tackle will be figuring out how to navigate the playground.

“Most of the things we do are on the inside right now,” Armstrong explained. “I haven’t ventured outside yet, but we will!”