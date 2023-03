BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are investigating after a child became unresponsive at a daycare on Friday, March 31.

City officials said the fire department asked the police department to provide an escort for an ambulance just before 12:00 p.m.

The fire department took the unresponsive three-month-old from Brandon First Baptist Children’s Center to the Children’s Hospital of Mississippi.

No other information was provided, but city officials said police are investigating the incident.