Update: Army veteran’s service dog found safe and sound

Update 11:00 a.m.

Trixie came by to visit! The service dog is back at the side of her master and both are overjoyed.

Take a look at this excited pup during her visit to WJTV 12. A post early Tuesday led to the reunion between owner and dog.

Missing service dog decided to stop by WJTV!Posted by WJTV 12 News on Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Oddly enough, her owner isn’t on social media. However, a call to the station and a subsequent notice led the person who found Trixie to google ‘missing service dog in Ridgeland’ and the rest is history.

The dog was found just off the Natchez Trace near a trail where the two run daily. Thanks to the viewers who made this reunion possible.

Some happy news! Thanks to the magic of social media and an earlier story on WJTV 12, Trixie the service dog is back in the arms of her family in Jackson.

On Wednesday, the joyful, reunited duo paid a visit to the WJTV newsroom to thank our crew in helping out in the search.

Trixie is more than just a pet. She is a vital part of everyday life for the Army veteran who relies on Trixie as a service dog.

After posting online and on social media via WJTV 12. We received a message from the owner. A quick call revealed a very relieved man and a very happy eight-year-old little boy who is also close to the golden labrador.

They were on the way to pick Trixie up when we took the call. The owner sent us this nice message.

“Every morning we go for a run or bike ride from our house to the Trace and back. Undoubtedly this morning after I went back inside she must have thought I had left for the run. She was found on the Trace right along the jogging path, trotting along lol. She must’ve thought she got left behind and was trying to find me. The lady that found her googled “missing a service dog Ridgeland Mississippi” and found the post.

We are looking forward to meeting Trixie and her family. Thanks to the community for reuniting this pooch with her family!

A US Army vet is searching for his service dog ‘Trixie’. She went missing early Monday in the Jackson area.

The dog’s owner says the “extremely friendly” golden lab disappeared from outside his home around 8 a.m., near Lake Harbor Drive, behind Primo’s Cafe.

Trixie is three years old, weighs about 55 pounds and has a brown nose.

He says his beloved companion is likely still wearing a green service vest.

If you think you see the dog, call the owner at (601) 563-7059.