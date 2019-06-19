UPDATE: Coroner ID's unclothed teen found dead Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart announces Wednesday that the body of the woman found shot-to-death in rural Jackson, is 19-year-old Maggie Jones.

Grisham-Stewart says the teenager is from Texas.

Jones was discovered early Sunday on Breton Street, on the side of the road and unclothed, according to the man who found her and called 911.

According to the young woman's social media page, she had just moved from Texas to Jackson on June 10, and was killed just 6 days later.

WJTV 12 will continue to communicate with investigators who are looking into Jones' death.

See the original story and video from Sunday here.