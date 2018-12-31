Local News

Update: Power outages in the Metro area

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 12:42 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 12:42 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - There are more than 2,000 outages in Mississippi with 800 of them in Hinds County.

Warren County follows that number with 150 outages and 80 outages in Rankin County.

