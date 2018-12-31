Update: Power outages in the Metro area
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - There are more than 2,000 outages in Mississippi with 800 of them in Hinds County.
Warren County follows that number with 150 outages and 80 outages in Rankin County.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
