UPDATE: Vicksburg deckhand still not found, family requests prayer

As of Sunday afternoon, the whereabouts of Vicksburg deckhand Timothy Howell Hearn are still unknown, US Coast Guard officials say.

The US Coast Guard helped search crews look for young Hearn, who seemed to vanish from a boat just before dawn Saturday, on the Mississippi River.



Coast Guard officials are taking witness statements and are conducting drug and alcohol testing on Hearn’s shipmates, according to US Coast Guard Petty Officer Lora Ratliff.

Ratliff says the agency has also issued an urgent BOLO radio broadcast for Hearn, to others who are out on the river.

Hearn’s Grandfather Billy Hearn took to social media Saturday, saying “My grandson fell in the river this morning. His body has not been found yet.”

Billy is requesting prayer for the family.

“I ask for ya’ll to please pray for my daughter and my family. His name was Timothy Howell Hearn… he was my first grandson.”

“This goes to show you how dangerous working on that river can be,” he added.

Hearn’s employer, Riverside Construction, reports that Hearn went missing from the company’s parked tow boat he was working on in St. Joseph, La., at around 3 a.m.

Owner of the company, Louis Miller, wore a life jacket and helped in the search for Hearn, until after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Miller says sheriff’s deputies, the US Coast Guard and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Fisheries, all joined forces in the search of the water and area where Hearn was last seen.

MDWPF used sonar equipment and dragged the water, in search of Hearn.

Miller says that divers refused to dive due to the water’s dangerous under current.

While a fall from the boat is speculated, it is not confirmed.

The coast guard says it is unable to offer a timeframe on how long their investigation will take or how long they will continue to do so.

“We are doing every single thing that can be done right now to find him,” Miller said.

Miller says Hearn is in his mid-20s.