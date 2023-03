KOSCUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – An updated dog ordinance was passed in the City of Kosciusko last week.

According to Breezy News, the ordinance now names several breeds of dogs as dangerous. Additionally, any dog that attacks/bites someone will be considered a vicious dog, with exceptions made for certain situations, including a dog protecting itself or someone on the dog owner’s property.

City leaders decided to make the dog ordinance go into effect in 60 days.

The complete ordinance can be seen here.