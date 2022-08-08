JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Urban South Brewery, located in New Orleans, started distributing beer to locations in Mississippi on Monday, August 8.

The brewery partnered with Southern Beverages to distribute its products in local bars, restaurants and stories in Jackson and Hattiesburg.

Leaders said they decided to distribute their products in Mississippi due to the state’s proximity to New Orleans and due to fans in the state.

“It’s exciting, you know, with craft beer, people are always wanting to try something new, and we’re eager to give them that,” said Stacey Andrews, sales coordinator for Urban South Brewery. “We’re always doing something new.”

Andrews said the brewery works to release a new beer every few weeks. Their next release will be a craft beer twisted with a cantaloupe mango sour.

To celebrate the launch in Mississippi, Urban South will host Monday events starting August 8 at Fenian’s Pub in Jackson. The events will be held each Monday in August from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.