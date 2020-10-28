US Army Secretary visits Jackson State

US Army Secretary meeting with JSU president and other HBCU officials at JSU on October 28, 2020 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy paid the City With Soul a visit Wednesday afternoon to address diversity in the armed forces with 26 HBCU presidents at Jackson State University.



McCarthy wished some new recruits well and presented a $2.8 million check to go toward scholarships.

“There’s a lot of tough resilient kids right here in Mississippi,” McCarthy said. “We want to get as many as we can to get in our formation.”



He said that joining the armed forces is a path paved with honor and respect. He and and JSU President Thomas Hudson agree that the south — Jackson in particular — is an opportune place to recruit.



“Secretary being here really highlights our great programs we have in Jackson State University,” Hudson said. “[And} really our ability to be a really be a good partner and have the army reach its goals.”



McCarthy and Hudson agreed that HBCUs have and will continue to play a major role in the army’s success.