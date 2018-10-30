U.S. Senate candidate Tobey Bartee holds town hall
Candidate answers questions at Millsaps
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Gautier resident Tobey Bartee is running against three others to fill the seat held by long time Senator Thad Cochran.
Bartee held a townhall at Millsaps to answer questions from students and other potential voters.
A graduate of the Naval Academy and Vanderbilt's School of Public Policy, Bartee has vast experience in the field of national security. He served in the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer and worked as a analyst with the Customs division of Homeland Security.
The gulf coast native was elected to serve as a councilman before seeking higher office.
He faces U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith who was appointed to fill Cochran's seat, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy and State Senator Chris McDaniel on November 6.
