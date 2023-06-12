JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The USA International Ballet Competition (USAIBC) is underway in downtown Jackson. Dancers from across the world are performing at Thalia Mara Hall for two weeks.

On Sunday, the first and second rounds of the classical dance competition took place. Organizers said each soloist will perform two pieces, and couples will perform their duets during each session.

“The competition was just amazing. I love all the dancers and the costumes, too,” said Catherine James, an attendee.

Organizers said first rounds will begin at 2:00 each afternoon. The second rounds begin at 7:30 p.m.

“They are fantastic, and we remember dances and some choreography from prior years, and we have met the dancers here who now are like on the dance staff who are teaching here. And we saw them dance when they were 22,” said Tonya Briggs, an attendee.

USAIBC officials said the community can participate in other events during the two-week competition, including an arts and lecture series or observing competitors.

Organizers said purchasing an “O” pass will grant attendees access to observation opportunities, master classes and the arts and lecture series.