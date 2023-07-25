JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded a $12.6 million investment to a Mississippi nonprofit based in Jackson.

U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) made the announcement Saturday. The investment benefits To Improve Mississippi Economics, Inc. TIME fosters outreach, training, and technical assistance to small, limited resource, and underserved producers and organizations by providing healthy food in impoverished communities and funding partnerships with community-based organizations. By fulfilling this mission, it hopes to do two things:

Increase market access and revenue streams for producers while strengthening the food system

Give consumers better access to locally grown foods and healthier choices

The Jackson-based organization received tax-exemption status as a nonprofit in 2021, according to guidestar.org. The USDA’s investment will be used in collaboration with TIME to fund partnerships with community-based organizations in 10 cities where urban county committees are set to form in 2024.

According to the USDA, major staples of Mississippi’s agriculture include corn (for grain), cotton, hay (excluding alfalfa), peanuts, rice, soybeans, and winter wheat.

Mississippi’s 2nd District Congressman has played multiple roles in Mississippi agriculture this legislative session. Earlier in July, Thompson hosted the regional Agricultural Roundtable in Jackson. According to a press release from his office, the meeting brought together task force members, stakeholders, and constituents from the Magnolia State, Louisiana, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas.

The forum ultimately helped to determine items of importance for the national Farm Bill, last passed in 2018. The legislative process for the bill occurs roughly every five years, according to the USDA.