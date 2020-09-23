USM faculty offering public course on COVID-19, pandemic history

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-A free, online course that assists in understanding COVID-19 and related pandemic topics is now available to the public.
“Understanding the Pandemic: A COVID-19 Public Service Short Course” is available at this link.
It contains six modules: the history of pandemics; social and economic impact of pandemics; coronavirus and epidemiology; spread, prevention, and treatment; vaccines; and personal health and wellness in a pandemic.
Each module is presented in a video presentation format by a USM faculty member whose expertise and academic focus is on the given topic.
The course takes about three hours to complete, but it does not have to be done in one sitting.
