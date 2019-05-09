Local News

USM to award nearly 1,800 degrees

Posted: May 09, 2019 10:58 AM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 10:58 AM CDT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - The University of Southern Mississippi is saluting nearly 1,800 graduates.

Spokesman Michael Arnold says the university doesn't have an outside keynote speaker this year, but longtime Dean of Students Eddie Holloway is speaking to graduates. Holloway will retire from the university in June after 40 years.

The ceremony for students earning graduate degrees on the Hattiesburg campus is Thursday evening at Reed Green Coliseum.

Two ceremonies for undergraduates are being held at Reed Green on Friday morning and afternoon.

A Saturday morning commencement is presenting degrees to all graduate and undergraduate students at Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.
 

