USM undergraduate commencement

Today, many USM students received their degrees.

The students are grateful for the journey and even more excited to have a degree.

Samuel Roberson says, “It feels good man it’s a long time coming. I’ve been working hard it’s been a dream to go to southern miss and now to actually say that I’m here graduating man it’s a dream come true I feel blessed.”

Jayson Burnett says, “It means everything man, it means a lot just to walk across that stage it feels good.”

Congratulations to all of the graduates.