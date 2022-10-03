CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Canton Post Office.

Job seekers may apply for delivery positions currently available in Canton, Carthage, Durant, Kosciusko, and Pickens. Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions each pay $19.50 per hour.

An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule.

An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas. This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days.

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.

The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks, and retail clerks. In these entry-level jobs, new employees earn valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position.