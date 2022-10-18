VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Postal Service (USPS)will host a job fair in Vicksburg on Tuesday, October 25.

Postal employment as a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC), each at $19.50 per hour, is available at various Mississippi locations.

Job seekers may learn more about these employment opportunities at an upcoming job fair:

Tuesday, October 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Vicksburg Post Office, located at 3415 Pemberton Square Boulevard.

An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas.

Scheduled as needed, an ARC delivers packages on Sunday and observed holidays, and on Saturday, may sort, deliver, and collect mail and packages along a designated rural route.