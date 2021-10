JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The USS Cairo Museum at the Vicksburg National Military Park will reopen its doors to the public following temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vicksburg Police reported the museum will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Sunday, October 31. Masks will be required for entry in all National Park (NPS) buildings, outdoor spaces and public transportation.

To view park details operations, click here.