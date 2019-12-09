Utah woman sues Mississippi fair over super slide injury

JACKSON, Miss. – A Utah woman is suing Mississippi’s Fair Commission, saying she injured her back when she went airborne on a 40-foot super slide in 2018.

The Clarion-Ledger reported on Saturday that Lindsay Casperson filed the lawsuit against the Fair Commission and North American Midway Entertainment last month in Hinds County.

Casperson said she saw workers spraying liquid onto the slide before her ride.

Her complaint alleges she wasn’t told this could pose a danger, and fair workers should’ve known it was hazardous and informed visitors.

The lawsuit seeks a yet to be determined amount in damages for negligence and emotional anguish.