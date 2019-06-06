Utica community mourns the loss of three people killed in a car crash on Highway 18 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) - The small town of Utica is mourning the loss of three neighbors killed in a car crash.

On Wednesday, they came together to light a candle and release balloons in their honor.

Latasha Bradley, Felicia Wilson and her 4 year old son Franklin Wilson were killed in that head on collision on highway 18 yesterday around 5.

All of the victims were from Utica and their absence leaves an emptiness in the heart of the city.

Singing this little light of mine friends and family lit a flame in honor of the three victims.

"When one hurt we all hurt down here because it's such a tight community, and we try to take care of one another," Mayor of Utica, Kenneth Broom said.

With a population of less than 900 people most everyone in Utica knows and cares for their neighbor.

"He's such a little boy, at 4 years old, his life hadn't really started yet and to be cut so short, at such a young age like that, and his mother was just the nicest little lady you ever wanted to meet and the other young lady ms Bradley they were just real fine citizens of the town," Mayor Broom said.

Every Sunday pastor john noel would pick Felicia and Franklin up for church.

"They were very dedicated, she was kind and she came to me and said that she wanted to be a better mother for her child, and to lead him in the right direction, and I told her she would need the lord in her life, and she would need the word, and she would need to be taught," Pastor John Noel explained.

There will be two empty seats in church this coming Sunday and a hollow void in the congregation where the Wilsons should be.

"He always had a smile and gave you a five, gave you a dap, he wasn't shy, he wasn't bashful, he was very active with everyone he came into contact. He and my boys hung with each other sometimes they would sit by each other during church services," he remembered.

Pastor noel says it's hard knowing he won't be making that stop at Felicia's house to pick her up for church, and that 4 year old Franklin won't be asking for peppermints before service. However he knows they're in a better place, forever together.

The cause of that 3 car crash is still under investigation. Another driver was life flighted to UMMC, her condition is unknown at this time.

