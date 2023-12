VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Utica man was arrested days after he allegedly fled from police in Vicksburg.

Investigators said Corey Hicks, 32, was arrested on Christmas Day after an officer he fled from days before recognized him. Hicks was charged with felony eluding, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of cocaine.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, December 27. Hicks’ bond was set at $115,000.