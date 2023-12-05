HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors discusses concerns about the possible dumping of bio solids outside of Utica.

Supervisor Bobby McGowan said the board voted against any dumping in this area. Despite that, community members held a meeting Monday night in Utica.

More than 70 people gathered in the community center, and many of them had a lot of questions about the site.

“It’s just aggravating because we’re fighting an action. But we have there’s no documentations to tell us what the action is. We’ve been told it’s going to be a waste dump. We’ve been told it’s going to be a waste plan. We’ve been told it’s for agricultural application. What is it? We don’t know,” said Fred Anderson, who lives in Copiah County.

“They say that once this stuff gets applied to the land, majority of the time they don’t see the harmful effects until a year after. And with small children that fish and swim in a pond, you don’t want this stuff in your water,” said Morgan Rutland, who lives in Utica.

Community members said they saw dump trucks at the property on Highway 27. They also said they saw some dumping at the location, and they want to know what was dropped off at the location.

“We don’t know what it is because nobody will tell us. We can’t get paperwork from any of the from the county supervisors to the City of Jackson. They tell us there is no paperwork, but if they’re going to do something, how is it? There’s no paperwork,” said Anderson.

Community members were hoping to see McGowan at the meeting. WJTV 12 News reached out to him, and he said there would not be any dumping in Utica.