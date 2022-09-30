JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m.

CJ Rhodes, president and founder of Clergy Prison Reform and Pastor of Mt. Helm Baptist Church, said organizers are taking up to 100 applications with proper paperwork. Some neighbors could receive up to $300 worth of assistance.

“We are willing to pay one outstanding bill,” said Rhodes. “We want to ensure that local residents can keep their lights, gas, or power on.”

Rhodes said they hosted their first utilities assistance event last Saturday, which saw long lines.

“I left last Saturday feeling so happy, and I hope to feel the same on tomorrow,” said Rhodes. “One of the main things we work on here is just being a blessing onto others.”

Participants are asked to bring a document of the utility that needs to be paid and evidence that they are a Jackson resident.

The event is only open to individuals who are seeking assistance in Jackson.