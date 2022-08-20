JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year’s Food Pantry for Veterans at the VA Medical Center brought a large turnout. It started an hour earlier due to long line that stretched around the VA.

Bags are filled with produce, dried goods and poultry. Organizers say they saw the need for a food pantry, and the idea became a reality in 2018.

The food is thanks to the generosity of the Mississippi Food Network and various other organizations in an effort to help curb local food insecurity.

“It’s just an amazing feeling to see the people come out. Volunteers come out to help give back for the day. This is not a one-day event. We start the pantry the month before, start prepacking bags. If anyone is interested in providing nonperishables or volunteers, you can always contact our office,” said Tony Bailey, the Chief of Community Development and City Engagement at VA Medical Center.

Food pantries at the VA Medical Center happen every third Saturday of every month from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.