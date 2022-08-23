JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a hiring fair on Saturday, August 27 from 9:30 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

“The hiring fair is designed to fill ​critical clinical vacancies across the medical center,” said GVSMVAMC Senior Strategic Business Partner, Ky-Eric Harlson. “We’re currently looking to fill Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Medical Technologist, and Medical Technician-Phlebotomist vacancies. Although the hiring fair will be focused on clinical positions, VA is always hiring. Additional job announcements can be seen at USAjobs.gov.”

Interested individuals can register for the GVSMVAMC Hiring Fair through EventBrite. This will allow applicants to pre-register and prepare necessary documents prior to the event.

“Available RN and LPN positions include Med-Surg, Community Living Center, and ICU/Stepdown,” said GVSMVAMC Nurse Recruiter Dr. Pamela Lee. She added that job seekers with all required documentation will have the opportunity to share their resumes with human resource representatives and participate in on-site interviews with management officials.

Applicants interested in working at hospital should bring a current resume, unofficial transcripts, a reference list with contact information (including at least two current or past supervisors), basic life support/advanced life support (BLS/ALS) certification, proof of COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations, two forms of government-issued identification (i.e., driver’s license, U.S. Military ID card, U.S. passport, Social Security Card), and professional certifications to the job fair.

Interested individuals, who are not able to attend this event, are encouraged to contact VHAJACNurseRecruitment@va.gov.