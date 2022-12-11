JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A raging house fire off North Jefferson and High Street left part of Downtown Jackson blocked off to traffic.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Arman, crews responded to the call early Sunday morning, batting it for hours before they were able to get it under control.

Several fire crews were on the scene checking the property trying to put out any remaining hot spots.

A live power line from a utility pole from across the street also fell into the yard. The three-story home is considered a total loss. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire to erupt.

There are no reported injuries, as the house appeared to be vacant with no connected utility services.

One firefighter needed to be evaluated, but is expected to be okay.