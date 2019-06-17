Vandals desecrate Jackson church, act called “spiritual attack”

A Jackson church is cleaning up an awful mess and trying to assess damage, after a late night burglary.

Graffiti covers the walls of the Greater Bethlehem Temple church Monday, off Robinson Road.

Church leaders say not only was the church spray painted, but a window was smashed.

The church’s communications director Ervin Ricks sadly says the recent crime that hit their church isn’t anything new for them.

“You know being a part of this community here in Jackson, we’re no stranger to some of the ills of the community,” Ricks said.

“We’ve had break-ins happen, we’ve had vehicles broken into and that kind of thing and we know any time you’re engaged in the Lord’s work, you know the enemy is not going to like that and so we just view this as not just a physical attack on our property here, but also as a spiritual attack.”